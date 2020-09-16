Pastor Darrell Scott joined SiriusXM host Matthew Boyle on Tuesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, where he discussed President Donald Trump’s work for the African-American community and his new book.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, the black community was bemoaning the condition it was in and it appealed to different candidates,” Scott said. “Even during the primaries, ‘What are you going to do for the black community, the black community needs this, and the black community needs that…'”

Scott continued, “Trump filtered it into his mind and said, ‘Well listen, if it’s that bad, you just had eight years of a Democratic president … if it’s that bad, then it can’t get any worse. … What do you have to lose by voting for me?’ And what he was saying was give me a chance.”

Scott then launched into a list of what he considers to be President Trump’s accomplishments for the African-American community:

He’s exceeded expectations, he has surprised his critics, and he stepped up to the plate with one home run after another, criminal justice reform, prison reform, historic funding for HBCUs, Opportunity Zones, historic low levels of unemployment for blacks. He’s done ceremonial initiatives on behalf of the black community, dedicated Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home as a national landmark, he released average and ordinary Americans …

“He’s done more for the black community than any other president in my lifetime,” Scott said. “So when he said, ‘What do you have to lose’ he showed us that we didn’t have nothing to lose at all.”

Scott also stated that there is “enthusiasm” for President Trump amongst those located in inner cities. Scott said that he believes Democrats were “egging” on those who took part in several violent riots across America after the death of George Floyd.

“I talk about it in the book, but when I first met Donald Trump in 2011, he told me then that he believed the main problems in the black community were unemployment, underemployment, depressed living conditions, and lack of educational opportunities. He said if he was president he would correct that.’

President Trump recently raved over Scott’s new book, Nothing to Lose. In a post to social media, Trump urged his followers to “buy the book.”

Great new book by @PastorDScott called “Nothing to Lose”. The Pastor is a winner and a great guy. Much can be learned from him. Buy the book. Make him a Big Deal Author! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

