Poll: Over One-Third of Florida Voters Indicate They Will Vote by Mail

Over one-third of Florida voters indicated that they will cast their ballot for November’s presidential election by mail, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

The survey, which showed Joe Biden (D) leading President Trump 50 percent to 45 percent — a lead just outside the survey’s +/- 4.7 percent margin of error — revealed that over one-third of registered voters in the Sunshine State plan to cast their ballot by mail ahead of November’s election.

“How will you vote this year – in person on Election Day, in person at an early voting location, or by mail ballot?” the survey asked.

Thirty-seven percent indicated that they plan to vote by mail, followed by 33 percent who said they will vote in person. One-quarter of registered voters said they will vote in person at an early voting location. Combined, 58 percent indicated that they will vote in person in some form.