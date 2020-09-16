‘What Is This All About?’ Donald Trump Shares Joe Biden ‘F**k the Police’ Meme

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden plays music from his cell phone as he participates in a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on September 15, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a meme of former Vice President Joe Biden bobbing his head to the song “F**k the Police” by NWA.

“What is this all about?” Trump asked, sharing a video meme created by someone else on Twitter.

The meme took a viral video of Biden playing the song “Despacito” for Hispanic voters on Tuesday, bobbing his head to the tune and replaced the music with the song “F**k the Police” by NWA for humorous effect.

Joe Biden / YouTube

Trump frequently criticizes Biden for his failure to condemn anti-police violence and empower leftist attacks against the police.

Twitter responded to the video meme by flagging it as “manipulated media.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.