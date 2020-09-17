Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), the Colorado Republican Party Chairman, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner’s (R-CO) successful track record will lead to a Republican victory in November.

Colorado represents a pivotal swing state that could decide whether Trump gets reelected, and Gardner’s reelection could decide whether Republicans keep the Senate majority. Trump narrowly lost the Centennial State in 2016.

Buck told Breibart News that Gardnand er’s reelection focuses on selling his successful track record. He added that elected Democrats would make the state “unbalanced,” or too far to the left with the election of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), who hopes to unseat Gardner, and other Democrats across the state.

“I think Cory is doing very well in his race, and I think that depending on what poll you look at, he’s one or two points up or one or two points down, it’s within the margin of error,” Buck said.

He continued, “I think he’s in a great position to win this … I hear Democrats talking about how Colorado has gotten so unbalanced and how Cory is doing a good job, and we should give him another term. So, if Democrats are saying that, then I think a good portion of the unaffiliated are going to say that, and I think Republicans are going to stick with the team” that has been successful.

Buck noted that Gardner has many “important” successes such as moving the headquarters of the Bureau and Land Management (BLM) to Colorado, lobbying to put the provisional headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, and working with Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which helps preserve America’s parks.

In contrast to Gardner, Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign became engulfed in scandal in June as the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission slapped Hickenlooper with the highest ethics penalty for his use of a corporate jet and Maserati limo.

The Colorado GOP chairman said that Gardner’s and the president’s successes would lead to a victory in the state. He noted that the president managed to confirm conservative Supreme Court justices, cut taxes, and pursue peace in the Middle East. He added that Trump is the only candidate qualified to revitalize the economy.

“Our messaging is real clear: results matter. It’s the motto that the state party has adopted this election cycle. Cory Gardner has gotten great results. President Trump has gotten great results, and you look at the Supreme Court and the tax cut, and you look at the way that the Middle East has calmed down, treaties with countries who swore a blood oath to destroy Israel but now entering into countries with Israel. So all of that has to do with President Trump and Jared Kushner and others and the great leadership that they have demonstrated. I think results matter, and I think the American people recognize that, and you had to choose someone from the Obama administration to get the economy back up and going or would you choose President Trump to get the economy back up and running? I think the choice is very clear,” Buck said.

Buck also praised Colorado third congressional district Republican candidate Lauren Boebert, who became famous for her defense of the Second Amendment against Beto O’Rourke and the lockdowns in Colorado.

“I’ve been campaigning for Lauren Boebert. I think the world of her. She’s just done a great job, and she is just a breath of fresh air. She’s just this anti-AOC,” Buck said. “When you think of a young woman who’s strong in her convictions and articulate and popular on social media, she’s just what the Republican Party in the House needs to serve with next year.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.