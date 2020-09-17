British actor, Eric Idle, who recently raised money for Joe Biden in Wisconsin, has repeatedly compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on social media.

Idle, who gained notoriety in the 1960s for his Monty Python routines, participated in a fundraiser aimed at Wisconsin supporters on September 13.

Idle and several others held a script reading of The Princess Bride, the Associated Press reported:

For those who find it “inconceivable” for President Donald Trump to serve a second term, Wisconsin Democrats offered a star-packed live-streamed script reading of “The Princess Bride” to help Joe Biden’s campaign in the key battleground state. The original cast of the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday, along with guest stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad, and all the money raised benefited Wisconsin Democrats.

The Wisconsin party chairman, Ben Wikler, called it “the biggest grassroots fundraiser the party has ever held.”

Idle has used Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Trump supporters as the punchline for his “jokes” for years.

“When Hitler refused to leave the bunker on his wedding day, he shot his bride and swallowed poison,” he wrote on Twitter on the day of the event. “There are many ways for Trump to leave office…”

When Hitler refused to leave the bunker on his wedding day, he shot his bride and swallowed poison. There are many ways for Trump to leave office… — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 13, 2020

In August, Idle said, “I shall be taking a leave of absence from Twitter until the whole Trump Nazi Rally is over.”

He again likened Trump to Hitler in September 2018: “I have a law: it’s that Assholes attract. See Trump and his cesspit. See Hitler and his chums. I think the same applies for good people.”

I have a law: it's that Assholes attract. See Trump and his cesspit. See Hitler and his chums. I think the same applies for good people. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 20, 2018

Idle referred to Melania Trump as a “twat” on Christmas Eve 2018. In March 2019, he called Ivanka Trump a “witch” and proposed, “may we burn her?”

Five golden showers

Melania is a twat

Jared is a pratt

Ivanka is a wanker

And fuck Donald Trump and Fox TV. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) December 24, 2018

When not attacking the Trumps, Idle has admitted on Twitter that he is not an American citizen and cannot vote.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.