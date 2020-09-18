Appearing Thursday on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised former Pence aide Olivia Troye, who endorsed Democrat nominee Joe Biden, calling her a “good person” who was “important part” of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

A transcript is as follows:

CHRIS HAYES: One is about a woman named Olivia Troye who cut an ad today and worked on the task force that you were part of, there’s pictures of her in the West wing with you, in the Oval Office saying basically I was so despondent that I left and I’m cutting an ad saying that the president basically didn’t listen to us, he didn’t care about the coronavirus, he only cared about his reelection.

I know you can’t get into politics, so my question to you is this. It’s dispiriting to hear this woman’s testimony. There are people in a lot of anxiety right now trying to homeschool their kids, worried about elderly and immunocompromised folks they know. What can you do to reassure people who hear this and think that the person leading the response, the president of the United States, doesn’t care?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Chris, you’re right, I really can’t comment on that. I interacted with Olivia, I liked her, she was a good person, she was important to the team as a staff person to the Coronavirus task force. But I don’t know what to make about what just has come out recently. It would be very difficult for me to comment on that.