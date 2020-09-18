Donald Trump: Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Led an Amazing Life’

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted briefly to the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said. “She led an amazing life, what else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I am actually sad to hear that, I’m sad to hear that.”

The president spoke to reporters briefly prior to boarding Air Force One after a campaign rally in Minnesota.

Trump took the stage prior to the news, which broke about 15 minutes after he began speaking.

The president is currently traveling back to Washington, DC, and could theoretically speak to reporters on the matter further on the plane or as soon as the flight lands at Joint Airforce Base Andrews in Maryland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in a statement on Friday that the Senate would vote on Trump’s nomination to replace Ginsburg.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell wrote.

UPDATE: The White House released the following statement from President Trump: