NRA Raised More Money in August 2020 Than in Any Month of 2016

The National Rifle Association (NRA) raised more money in August 2020 than during any month of 2016.

Fox News reports that the NRA’s Political Victory Fund raised $1,725,700 million in August 2020 alone, which is roughly $300,000 more than it raised in August 2016.

Moreover, the $1,725,700 million raised in August 2020 is $240,000 higher than what was raised in March 2016, the best month of fundraising during 2016.

NEWS: NRA raised more in August than any month of 2016, as @JoeBiden–@realDonaldTrump showdown nears https://t.co/dtxwvJx6QK — NRA (@NRA) September 18, 2020

NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter spoke to the August 2020 financial boon, saying, “The NRA is grateful to our members and gun owners for a record-breaking August. Americans step up when their rights are in danger, and they’re stepping up now because they know the stakes of this election couldn’t be higher.”

Americans have been turning toward the Second Amendment in droves during the tumult and violence that has marked much of 2020. On September 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the first eight months of 2020 witnessed record-breaking levels of background checks for gun sales.

In other words, January 2020 set the record for the most background checks of any January, February 2020 for the most background checks for any February, March 2020 the most in any March, and so, all the way through August.

