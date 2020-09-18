Donald Trump Rallies in MN: ‘This Is a Protest Against Stupidity’

President Donald Trump rallied with supporters in Minnesota on Friday evening, joking that it was not officially a political rally.

“I said, you know, we cannot have a rally. The most we can have is ten people,” he said, referring to the coronavirus restrictions limiting the size of crowds. “But why don’t we just call it a protest, because this is a protest. It’s a protest against stupidity.”

The president spoke at an airport rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, outdoors near an airport hanger with a big crowd of supporters. He said:

Please remember. This is not a rally. You’re not allowed to have political rallies of any kind, you’re not allowed to go to church, you’re not allowed to anything. The only thing you’re allowed to do is run wild through the streets, burn down storefronts, blow up stores, and kill people, because that’s considered a protest.

Trump said that he enjoyed the airport rallies, as he was already at the location of his speech when he landed aboard Air Force One.

“Your plane becomes your backstop,” he said.

Trump said he could not believe recent polls showing that he was down nine points in the state of Minnesota.

“I’m down nine? I don’t think so,” Trump said. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The president mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for holding campaign events with just a few people spaced out with big white circles.

“You know why he does the circles?” he asked. “Because he cannot draw crowds. He is trying to be legitimate, but he is going to go by the science. He always says the science. He doesn’t know what the word science is.”