A county clerk in Michigan called the police on a Mason homeowner over a lawn display mocking mail-in voting.

The resident set a toilet in his front lawn along with a sign that read “Place mail in ballots here!” ABC 33-40 reported.

While the political statement may garner some snickers from passersby, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was not laughing.

In fact, she called the cops.

“Earlier this week, I filed a complaint with the Mason Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of a potential election violation located just blocks from the Mason Historical Courthouse,” she told WILX.

Byrum had a warning for the homeowner with the open toilet on his front lawn: It is not an official receptacle for ballots.

“It is a felony to take illegal possession of an absentee ballot,” she said, adding he may face a $1,000 fine or five years in prison if someone casts a ballot into the bowl.

The clerk also took time to shun the unnamed homeowner.

“I find it more than a little ironic that the person who is registered at the address in question has voted absentee for the last three elections, so they obviously know the importance of exercising their right to do so,” Byrum said.

Mason police told the Associated Press that they are investigating Byrum’s complaint.

“It’s solicitation of absentee ballots into a container,” Byrum told the Lansing State Journal. “Our election integrity is not a game. I expect everyone to act appropriately, and this is unacceptable.”

The paper reported the homeowner also had a “Recall (Gretchen) Whitmer” and John James signs in his yard. Whitmer is the Democrat governor and James is a Republican challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

“This kind of behavior needs to be quashed immediately,” Byrum said of the political statement. “They are making a mockery of our elections. I’m not going to stand idly by and watch it happen.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.