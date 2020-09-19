President Trump on Friday ordered U.S. flags on all federal buildings flown at half-staff to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country. Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States,” the proclamation read.

Justice Ginsburg passed away Friday at age 87 due to “complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer,” according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

The proclamation continued:

As a mark of respect for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the United States, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, including section 7 of title 4, United States Code, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

In a statement Friday, President Trump called Justice Ginsburg a “titan of the law,” adding that she was “renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court”:

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump’s sentiments and said, “Today, America mourns the passing of a true public servant”:

Saturday morning on social media, First Lady Melania Trump called Justice Ginsburg’s passing an “immense loss” and offered condolences to her family and all who loved her: