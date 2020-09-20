Watch: Philadelphia Rioters Attack Car with Dog Inside

Violent far-left rioters attacked a car with a terrified dog inside in Philadelphia on Saturday, causing the driver to flee before an onslaught of abuse, threats, and thrown rocks.

Journalist Andy Ngo recorded the incident. He published vision on Twitter and added: “Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park.”

Philadelphia: #Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/glB4RNNTBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

The Daily Wire reports journalist Elijah Schaffer, credited with recording the video, added context from the scene: “Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi. Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar. A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows.”

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

The driver and dog all appeared physically unharmed by the incident, although body panel work was dented on the vehicle.

One of the masked attackers waited until the car was almost out of view before throwing a rock at the exposed rear window which, luckily for the exposed driver and puppy passenger, missed its target.

There have been no reports of an official police response to the incident.