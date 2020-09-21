Black Lives Matter Drops Call to ‘Disrupt … Nuclear Family’ from Website

The main Black Lives Matter website has apparently deleted its “What We Believe” manifesto, which included calls for the disruption of the nuclear family.

The original “What We Believe” page explained:

Four years ago, what is now known as the Black Lives Matter Global Network began to organize. It started out as a chapter-based, member-led organization whose mission was to build local power and to intervene when violence was inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. In the years since, we’ve committed to struggling together and to imagining and creating a world free of anti-Blackness, where every Black person has the social, economic, and political power to thrive.

The page went on to describe the origins of the movement in outrage at the 2013 acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, and the refusal of a grand jury to indict a police officer in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. (Martin was slamming Zimmerman’s head into concrete, and Brown had attempted to steal a police officer’s gun before charging him — a confrontation falsely portrayed as “hands up, don’t shoot.”)

The page then added:

We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence. … We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.

The goal of disrupting the nuclear family became among the most controversial tenets of the organization.

The “What We Believe” page is now blank, with a “page not found” error message.

Instead, the website includes a shorter statement of purpose in its “about” section, which does not include the former statement about disrupting the nuclear family.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.