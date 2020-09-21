Congressional candidate David Dudenhoefer told The Kyle Olson Show this week that despite Michigan’s 13th District being traditionally Democrat, many issues important to residents align with Republicans.

Dudenhoefer said incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s call for Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s firing and “defunding the police” put her at odds with many citizens.

“People just do not want that kind of radicalism. They want safer streets, they want job opportunities, they want healthcare fixed, and they believe Rashida is just out there representing herself,” he said.

He said Detroiters have allies in their local police and do not want to see them defunded.

“They fear that by defunding the police, that that connection will be lost,” Dudenhoefer said, “and if it’s lost, we turn our safe streets into criminal empowerment zones.”

He argued residents have been let down by Tlaib and, “They’re just looking for an alternative voice that they can trust.”

Dudenhoefer said he is going to all parts of the district looking for votes.

Detroit was a scene of chaos in August as poll workers were overwhelmed by a deluge of absentee ballots and ended up feeding as many as 20,000 into counting machines without verifying whether they were valid votes.

Dudenhoefer said his campaign was recruiting volunteers to serve as poll watchers and challengers to ensure election integrity.

“The way to guard against that is participation,” he said.

