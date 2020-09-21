Former Trump challenger Hillary Clinton announced on Monday that she, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is voting both early and in-person this year despite consistently advocating for mass vote-by-mail across the country throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“I am voting early, in person, too. What’s your voting plan?” Clinton said in response to Ocasio-Cortez, who posed the question on Sunday. She revealed that she, too, will vote in person:

I am voting early, in person, too. What's your voting plan? https://t.co/rOFAEzlsnu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2020

Clinton’s admission of in-person voting comes after months of consistent advocacy for mass vote-by-mail. In early March, prior to the peak of the Wuhan virus pandemic, the former secretary of state swooped in to attempt to advance her party’s long-held agenda item of normalizing mass vote-by-mail.

“Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all,” she said at the time, citing her former campaign attorney Marc Elias, who is known for seeding lawsuits across the country to advance the progressive objective:

Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all. https://t.co/K2TlHIJx2d — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

The following month, Clinton continued to tout the proposals of Elias — proposals that included ballot harvesting and “vote-anywhere” rules.

The former Democrat presidential nominee also expressed outrage following Wisconsin’s in-person April 7 primary, stating that GOP officials and conservative jurists “forced Wisconsin voters” to “choose between risking their lives to vote and being disenfranchised,” adding that it was “unconscionable.”

Only a few dozen of roughly 413,000 individuals who either voted or worked at the polls later contracted the virus, equaling an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent. Several of those individuals indicated other ways they could have caught the illness:

GOP officials and conservative jurists forced Wisconsin voters yesterday to choose between risking their lives to vote and being disenfranchised. It’s unconscionable. We need to act now to make sure every citizen can safely cast a ballot in November. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2020

In May, Clinton celebrated Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) decision to order vote-by-mail for November’s election, expressing hope that other governors would follow Newsom’s lead:

I hope other governors around the country follow @GavinNewsom’s lead. No voter should be forced to choose between their safety and exercising their civic duty this fall. https://t.co/kNkSQ5quw8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 8, 2020

In recent months, Clinton has continued to state that Trump is trying to “make it as difficult as possible for people to vote, to have those votes counted, and to sew further distrust in our electoral system.”

“I take his veiled threat,” she told MSNBC’s Joy Reid in July. “I take it very seriously.”

Just last month, Clinton warned of a “deliberate effort to sabotage vote-by-mail.”