Judicial Crisis Network Urges Senate Republicans to Back Quick Supreme Court Confirmation

The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) unveiled a $2.2 million ad campaign on Monday to lobby vulnerable Senate Republicans to back a speedy confirmation of President Donald Trump’s next Supreme Court nominee.

JCN will run the ad titled, “Follow Precedent,” in Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, Utah, and Maine, urging Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to quickly confirm Trump’s replacement for the late-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The ads will also air in Washington, D.C.

The Judicial Crisis Network will also reportedly run at least $10 million in ads this month ahead of the Supreme Court confirmation fight.

The narrator in the ad noted that the Senate confirmed previous female Supreme Court nominees Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor with little delay.

“Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in 42 days. Only three Senators voted against her. Justice O’Connor was confirmed in 33 days. It was unanimous,” the narrator said.

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino said in a statement on Monday that the Senate should stick to precedent and confirm the president’s nominee:

President Trump will soon pick a strong nominee, and the Senate should act quickly to confirm her. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in 42 days. Justice O’Connor in 33. They both received overwhelming bipartisan support. There is no reason Judge Amy Coney Barrett or Judge Barbara Lagoa could not be confirmed before the election. In fact, 8 out of 10 nominations made during an election year have been confirmed when the Senate and the White House are held by the same party. Why won’t Democrats support Barrett or Lagoa, like they did O’Connor and Ginsburg? Because the Democrats are extremists, which is why they are already threatening to pack the Court and destroy the Senate if a nominee is confirmed.

She added that “the Senate should ignore the extremists, stick to precedent, and confirm the nominee.”