A Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday found 83 percent of Republican voters want President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Additionally, 84 percent of Democrats think the winner of the November election should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

Among unaffiliated voters, 44 percent say Trump should nominate a candidate now, while 48 percent think he should not.

When all likely U.S. voters are considered, the survey found 45 percent think Trump should nominate a replacement for Ginsburg’s seat, with 51 percent stating the winner of the presidential election should fill the vacancy.

The poll surveyed the views of 1,000 U.S. likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus three percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

According to Rasmussen Reports, the results of the current survey changed little from one conducted in January, which also asked voters whether Trump should fill a Supreme Court vacancy should one materialize.

At that time, 75 percent of Republicans said the president should nominate a replacement, while 72 percent of Democrats believed the seat should remain open for another year so that the winner of the election could fill the post.

Rasmussen Reports also conducted a survey in July 2018, when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired. At that time, 51 percent of likely U.S. voters said the Senate should fill the vacancy as soon as possible.

However, 40 percent of voters, including most Democrats, said the Senate should wait until the mid-term elections were completed the following November.

“Eighty-seven percent (87%) of all voters rate the selection of a new Supreme Court as important to their vote in November, with 63% who say it is Very Important,” noted Rasmussen Reports in 2018. “Just 12% say it’s not very or Not At All Important.”