Schumer Fearmongers: New Justice Would ‘Turn Clock Back 100 Years’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gave a fearmongering speech Sunday evening, warning that confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election would threaten the rights of women, minorities, workers, and the climate.

At a press conference, the Senate minority leader warned the appointment of a new justice of the Supreme Court would allow “big powerful wealthy special interests to turn the clock back, 100 years even.”

The minority leader displayed an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the press conference, displaying a quote from the famously progressive justice, stating her “fervent wish” is that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

“Our fervent plea, our fervent wish is that you call your senator and say abide by the wishes of this saintly, brilliant

caring woman,” said Schumer.

Questioned about the possible nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, an originalist and devout Catholic, Schumer said Barrett stands for “all the things that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was against.”

“I don’t know if she’ll be the nominee, but someone of that philosophy does not belong on the court, and could cement a hard-right, conservative court that, for a generation, could turn the clock back on the rights, the aspirations, the hopes of the majority of American people.”

Schumer outlined a dizzying array of rights that he alleged would come under threat if a Trump nominee made it to the supreme court, including “the right of people to healthcare,” women’s “rights to their own body, their rights to choose… their rights to equality,” voting rights, “the civil rights of so many people and people of color,” and “the rights of our globe, and the people who live on it.”

A court with a new Trump appointment, warned Schumer, would “not make global warming less likely, but far more likely, and it will come quicker.”

