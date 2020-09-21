WaPo: To Win Election, Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at National Cathedral

The Democrat Party should stage a combined campaign rally and memorial service at the National Cathedral to honor deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington Post op-ed writer Jennifer Rubin urged Sunday.

“Do not reason with vulnerable Republican senators on the ballot, rather vow and redouble efforts to beat them,” Rubin wrote, adding:

To that end and to focus our minds and hearts, I would strongly urge a memorial to celebrate Ginsburg’s life be held at Washington National Cathedral in October. Her life, the urgency to protect the integrity of the courts and the commitment to carry on her legacy must be honored. Such an event should serve as inspiration for anti-Trump forces going into the election.

The article is headlined, “Justice Ginsburg is Gone, but Democracy Must Survive.”

Rubin, who was hired by the Washington Post in 2010 to serve as a conservative columnist, is a strong supporter of Ginsburg’s progressive record: