Left: Trump Equals Hitler for Saying ‘Good Genes’; Obama Used Same Phrase

Left-wing critics are comparing President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler because he used the phrase “good genes” in a speech last week — even though President Barack Obama used the same phrase in a speech.

Trump told an audience in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Saturday:

From St. Paul to St. Cloud, from Rochester to Duluth, and from Minneapolis — thank God we still have Minneapolis — to right here, right here with all of you great people, this state was pioneered by men and women who braved the wilderness and the winters to build a better life for themselves and for their families. They were tough and they were strong. You have good genes. You know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it’s about the genes, isn’t it? Don’t you believe? The resource theory, you think was so different? You have good genes in Minnesota. They didn’t have a lot of money. They didn’t have a lot of luxury. But they had grit, they had faith, and they had each other. That’s what you have now. You have each other.

The left-wing Huffpost reported:

Critics continue to tear into President Donald Trump’s shocking praise for Minnesota’s “good genes” as chillingly reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s murderous eugenics policy.

Holocaust historian Steve Silberman on Sunday called Trump’s determination of who possesses worthy genes “indistinguishable from the Nazi rhetoric that led to Jews, disabled people, LGBTQ, Romani and others being exterminated.”