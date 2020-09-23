***LIVE UPDATES*** Breonna Taylor Protests Break Out in Cities Across Nation

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Demonstrators march near the White House in protest following a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. A Kentucky grand jury indicted one police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with 3 counts of …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Amanda House and Rebecca Mansour

Protests are erupting across the country Wednesday night in the following cities after a Kentucky grand jury announced its decision to not bring murder charges against officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

All times Eastern.

11:39 p.m. – Rioters in Louisville attacked police officers by throwing projectiles at them and even knocked one of them to the ground, as the officers tried to extinguish fires in the city.

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas and the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott reported from the scene of the Louisville protesters setting fire to the Hall of Justice.

Rosas also reported that police from within the Hall of Justice came outside to extinguish the fire and “were attacked with projectiles by rioters” and then “fell back inside the building.”

11:00 p.m. – Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville amid the protests.

WDRB reports: “Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.”

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reported that a second officer had been shot and both are receiving medical attention at Louisville University Hospital. The condition of the officers is currently unknown.

Scroll down for the list of cities where protests have erupted:

SEATTLE, WA:

PROVIDENCE, RI:

FORT WAYNE, IN:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT:

PITTSBURGH, PA:

BOSTON, MA:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI:

NASHVILLE, TN:

WASHINGTON, DC:

NEW YORK, NY:

PHILADELPHIA, PA:

ATLANTA, GA:

ST. PAUL, MN:

DALLAS, TX:

AUSTIN, TX:

MILWAUKEE, WI:

ST. PETERSBURG, FL:

LOS ANGELES, CA:

CHICAGO, IL:

DETROIT, MI:

LOUISVILLE, KY:

