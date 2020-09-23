Democrats Block Coronavirus Aid for Small Businesses, Workers

House Democrats blocked a Republican motion on Wednesday that would provide more aid for small businesses and workers.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) introduced a motion to defeat the previous question on incoming legislation on the House floor, which would have allowed for the consideration of a bill that would:

Allow small businesses to take a second PPP loan if they can show a 25 percent revenue loss.

Simplifies the PPP forgiveness process.

Extend the PPP until December 31.

Democrats blocked the motion with 231 votes in favor of blocking Chabot’s motion, and 190 votes in favor of offering aid to American small businesses and workers.

The Previous Question was ordered – 231 Yeas, 190 Nays — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) September 23, 2020

Chabot said on the House floor that his legislation would help protect American workers.

“Real people’s jobs continue to be in jeopardy through no fault of their own,” he said.”

“We have an option before us today – this very day – if we defeat today’s previous question, we can move directly to my legislation to re-open the Paycheck Protection Program,” he added.

Chabot said, “Our economy is depending upon America’s small businesses, and America’s small businesses are depending upon us today.”

.@HSBCgop Ranking Member @RepSteveChabot on his bill to re-open the Paycheck Protection Program to America's 30 million small businesses: "Our economy is depending upon America's small businesses, and America's small businesses are depending upon us today." pic.twitter.com/bOxrmZydGQ — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) September 23, 2020

Democrats blocked the aid, as swing district Democrats have increasingly pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to work with congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump to strike a deal on another coronavirus aid bill.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said on Tuesday:

People in my district are worried about their pocketbooks and their kids. And while they feel very strongly about the importance of a lifetime appointment … they want to know when the next Covid emergency relief bill is gonna be here, they want to know how they can get masks and supplies to keep their businesses open. They want to know what’s happening with unemployment.

More than 20 Democrats, including Slotkin, signed a letter to Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), urging them to have lawmakers pass a coronavirus aid bill before the November elections.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) said, “Getting into these beltway arguments, in this bubble, when people are hurting, small businesses are going out of business every day for good … What are we quibbling about here?”