House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday warned that he will introduce a motion to oust Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she launches a second impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in an effort to block the replacement of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being Speaker. She may think she has a quiver — we do too,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“The president is supposed to move forward and they will,” he added. “The Senate is supposed to take the action and they will — it’s their constitutional right and they are following through.”

McCarthy’s remarks come after Pelosi did not rule out bringing impeachment charges against President Trump, hinting, “we have arrows in our quiver,” during a Sunday interview with ABC News’ This Week.

“We have our options,” the speaker told host George Stephanopoulos. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made. Right now, our main goal and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be to protect the integrity of the election, that we protect the American people from the coronavirus.”

This week, President Trump said he will likely announce his nominee on Saturday.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over,” the president told Fox News.