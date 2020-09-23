Police: One Portland Rioter Shoots Another

Two participants in a riot in Portland, Oregon, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said that a group of about 75 people had gathered near the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses several law enforcement agencies, late Tuesday night. They blocked traffic for the second night in a row.

Portland tonight: #Antifa rioters dance in a mosh pit in the middle of Burnside street in front of the Penumbra Kelly police building. Last night they shut down the same street as well. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2HzF5QnOFA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

#Antifa rioters threw an explosive mortar at the Penumbra Kelly police building in SE Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Bc38DGvse3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

According to a press release:

A lit commercial grade firework was thrown towards the property by someone in the group. The firework landed near several police cars parked in the lot. For several hours the group continued to block traffic in both directions on East Burnside Street at East 47th Avenue. At around 12:18 a.m., members of the group entered onto the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building and were arrested.

At about 1:00 a.m., the group was dispersed.

During the protest, a shooting occurred, police said:

On September 22, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 4400 block of Northeast Glisan Street on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned there had been a physical altercation between two subjects. The altercation led one of the subjects to fire a gun towards the other subject. The subject was struck by gunfire and subsequently a business was hit with gunfire as well. Both subjects were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Both subjects sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Prior to this incident, both subjects were participants in a group that gathered at Laurelhurst Park and marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building located in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street.

Portland was the site of a fatal shooting last month in which an Antifa supporter killed a member of the Patriot Prayer group.

Riots have resumed in the city after a temporary hiatus due to smoke from recent wildfires.

Portland police are unable to use tear gas to disperse rioters, according to a recent order by Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner. They used pepper spray instead.

