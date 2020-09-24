President Trump has signaled his clear intention to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But he should nominate Miguel Estrada instead. Here is why.

In a single stroke, Mr. Trump could correct one of the most egregious and disgusting wrongs ever committed in modern Washington politics. It would also rewrite a glorious ending to a truly amazing American success story.

The move would expose Washington Democrats for the racist, partisan political looters they truly are. Most deliciously, it would destroy their fragile coalition of racial identities just weeks before a national election.

And most importantly, it would place a magnificently well qualified jurist on the high court.

Who is Miguel Estrada?

Mr. Estrada is a brilliant lawyer who was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. When he arrived in the United States (legally) at the age of 17, he could barely speak English.

But he was a true dreamer — the kind of immigrant that Makes America Great.

After mastering English and then some, Mr. Estrada went on to earn degrees with highest honors from two Ivy League universities. After clerking for the Supreme Court , he worked his way up to a position in the U.S. Solicitor General’s office, arguing cases on behalf of the government before the federal appeals court.

In 2001, President George W. Bush nominated him to be a judge on the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit, a regular proving ground for judges destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. At that time, many viewed Mr. Estrada to be on a path to become the nation’s first Hispanic Supreme Court justice.