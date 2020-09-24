FNC’s Andrew Napolitano: I Would Have Indicted Breonna Taylor Officers

Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel, network judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said he would have indicted all three Louisville police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Fox News' Judge Andrew Napolitano with a slightly different take on the Breonna Taylor decision than his colleagues: "I would have indicted all three of them and let them assert their affirmative defenses at the time of trial." pic.twitter.com/oHOjg2PcOW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 24, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: