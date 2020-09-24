Leftists Boo President Trump as He Pays Respects to Justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket on the Lincoln catafalque on the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. A pioneering lawyer and according the …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

A group of leftist protesters booed President and First Lady Melania Trump as they visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

The crowd of leftist protesters booed as Trump appeared at the Supreme Court and chanted “Vote Him Out!”

Wearing a mask, Trump did not visibly react to the chants as he and the first lady quietly paid their respects.

The crowd also shouted “Honor her wish!” before the president arrived.

The president is expected to nominate a replacement to Ginsburg on Saturday at the White House.

