St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey turned photos of themselves pointing guns at protesters into holiday cards.

Defund 2 Abolish posted video of the McCloskeys walking out of a shop holding a box of the holiday cards. As they walked a person could be heard chanting, “Abolish the suburbs.”

The person yelling at the McCloskeys also said, “Fuck you and your guns.”

Mark McCloskey responded by walking toward the protester while holding one of the holiday cards.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey got photos of them pointing guns at protesters made into holiday cards pic.twitter.com/co3wyjc4iZ — Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020

Breitbart News reported that the McCloskeys stood outside their St. Louis home with guns on June 28, 2020, to deter protesters who were marching through their neighborhood.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

On June 29, 2020, Mark McCloskey told KSDK that he and his family were outside eating dinner as protesters began moving through the neighborhood.

He described the protesters:

There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd.

Mark said his wife “grabbed a pistol,” and he said of himself, “I had a rifle, and I was very, very careful I didn’t point the rifle at anybody. The only thing that stopped the crowd from approaching the house was when I had that rifle and I was holding there.”

