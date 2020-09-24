A group of about 100 protesters in Washington, D.C., headed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)’s home early Thursday morning for a “wake up call,” according to video posted on social media.

They carried a sign that said, “We can’t sleep so neither should Mitch” and “Our Future Our Justice,” Washingtonian reporter Jane Recker reported.

McConnell is the senior senator for Kentucky, where the grand jury decision in the police officer-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor, 26, was announced on Wednesday.

Close to 20 police in front of McConnell’s residence. Police have blocked off both intersections, the GoGo truck is just half a block away #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/1JKgpThzL5 — Jane Recker (@janerecker) September 24, 2020

According to Recker, police were already in front of McConnell’s residence and blocked off the street, anticipating the protesters.

Police have taped off the sidewalk on McConnell’s side of the block #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fb9F936LiE — Jane Recker (@janerecker) September 24, 2020

After the grand jury indicted one officer involved in the March raid that resulted in Taylor’s death with three counts of wanton endangerment, but no murder charges, violent protests began not only in Kentucky, but all over the country. Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, where the decision was announced.

Last night in Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters took to the streets, breaking windows on businesses, overturning newspaper stands, and scuffling with police.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.