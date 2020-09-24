Second Arrest Made in Execution-Style Murder of North Carolina 5-Year-Old

Five-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was killed execution-style on August 9, 2020, was reportedly shot in front of his two siblings.

WSOCTV reports that 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with murder. It is believed he allegedly “walked up to Cannon while the boy was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.”

The Blaze reports that the killing occurred in front of “Cannon’s 7-year-old and 8-year-old siblings.”

ABC 11 reports that Sessoms is being held in jail without bond, and that 21-year-old Aolani Takemi Pettit was arrested Tuesday of this week and charged with “felony accessory after the fact.” The Blaze reported that Pettit “allegedly helped Sessoms flee from police before he was taken into custody the day after the shooting.”

Wilson police in North Carolina said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, of Wilson, was arrested Tuesday.

https://t.co/byAjIgkcad — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) September 23, 2020

Cannon’s stepfather, Lee Parker, recalled getting the phone call that Cannon had been killed. He said, “I received the call, man. I was riding down the road, and I just blacked out, couldn’t even think for a few seconds. Took me a minute to register it.”

Parker added, “It’ll never be behind us. He’ll always be with us, but we’re going to get through it.”

