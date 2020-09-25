Video: Kamala Harris Snubs Hug from Dianne Feinstein

The senior senator from California sought to hug her junior colleague and was snubbed on Friday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) approached Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a ceremony for deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Capitol Rotunda.

Watch the moment caught by Fox News producer Kelly Phares:

a candid sign of the times… Sen. Dianne Feinstein went to console fellow CA Sen Kamala Harris w/ a hug following Justice Ginsburg’s memorial service this morning Harris says “we can’t do that. I want you to live a long life” pic.twitter.com/Lon6tdHoUF — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) September 25, 2020

“We can’t do that,” Harris said through a mask. “I want you to live a long life,” she told her 87-year-old colleague.

Scrutiny is increasing on Feinstein, as Democrats are concerned she will not be up to the job of leading the charge against Ginsburg’s replacement, whom President Trump is expected to announce on Saturday.

“Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, is widely respected by senators in both parties, but she has noticeably slowed in recent years,” Politico reported.

“Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic senators and aides show widespread concern over whether the California Democrat is capable of leading the aggressive effort Democrats need against whoever President Donald Trump picks to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.