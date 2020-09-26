Amy Coney Barrett, Family Seen Leaving Indiana Home Ahead of Trump SCOTUS Announcement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family were seen leaving their Indiana home on Saturday, hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s announcement of his nominee for associate justice on the United States Supreme Court.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion,” NBC News’ White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted on Saturday, along with a video of the Barrett family leaving home, taken by NBC’s Gary Grumbach:

NEW: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion. Our @GaryGrumbach on the scene for us. Announcement at 5pm at WH for Supreme Court nomination. pic.twitter.com/A4yVNo7jgE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 26, 2020

President Trump is set to announce his Supreme Court justice nomination at 5:00 p.m. Eastern at the White House.

Several media outlets are reporting the president will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next associate justice on the Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I haven’t said it was her, but she is outstanding,” President Trump answered on Friday after being asked if he had chosen Barrett for the Supreme Court.

While sources say the president could change his mind in the final hours before his scheduled announcement, the Barretts having left their home ahead of the announcement is telling.

