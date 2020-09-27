Joe Biden Refuses to Answer If He’ll Pack the Supreme Court with Extra Liberal Justices

Former Vice President Joe Biden declined to answer Sunday morning whether he agreed with Democrats’ threats to pack the Supreme Court if they win the election.

Democrats are threatening to pass legislation adding seats to the Supreme Court justices, then filling those seats with liberals.

Though Democrats are speaking more openly now about their plans, threatening to move ahead if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, many liberals have been pushing the idea ever since the Senate confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

The idea is to turn the nominal 5-4 conservative majority on the Court into a 6-5 liberal majority (or 7-6, if necessary).

As Henry Olsen pointed out recently in the Washington Post, Biden opposed the idea last year.

However, Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), have recently refused to answer questions about the idea.

On Sunday, Biden dodged the question again. He delivered a speech attacking Barrett for her criticism of the Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling upholding Obamacare, saying Republicans wanted to confirm her to destroy the Affordable Care Act.

“Have you ruled out expanding the Supreme Court, as president, under any circumstances whatsoever?” a journalist asked.

Biden replied:

I am not — and I know you’re going to be upset with my answer, but what I’m not going to do is play the Trump game, which is a good game he plays. Take your eye off the issue before us. If i were to say yes or no to that, that becomes a big issue. That’s the headline here. I am focused on one thing right now. And I really mean it. I’m focused on making sure the american people understand that they’re being cut out of this process they’re entitled to be part of, and the cut-out is designed in order to take away the ACA and your health care in the midst of a pandemic. That’s the focus. That’s what it’s on. And that’s the deal.

Biden then ended questioning.

