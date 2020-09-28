Over 3,100 Shooting Victims in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago this Year

Over 3,100 people have been shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago thus far in 2020.

The Chicago Tribune reports the exact number of shooting victims at 3,132, and that includes the fatally wounded as well as those who survived.

The Tribune reports the number of homicides January 1, 2020, through September 28, 2020, at 576, CNN reported fewer than 500 for all of 2019.

Breitbart News reported at least 49 people were shot over the past weekend alone, at least seven fatally. Nearly 40 were shot, including six fatally, the weekend prior, and at least 50 were shot, 11 fatally, the weekend before that.

Homicides in Dem0crat-controlled St. Louis are surging too. In fact, on September 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported murders in Mayor Lyda Krewson’s (D) St. Louis are on pace to reach a level not seen in 50 years.

Moreover, Breitbart News reported that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City surpassed 1,000 shootings for the year before August 2020 was over. The New York Post reported NYPD data indicating there were 1,004 shootings in NYC as of August 30, 2020. There were 537 shootings by that same time in 2019.

