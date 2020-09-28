GOP Senate Judiciary Committee Members Unite in Praise of Amy Coney Barrett

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have offered high praise to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, describing her as a “legal trailblazer” and “committed constitutionalist” who stands as a “problem to rabid partisans, and an ally to the rule of law.”

President Trump formally announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a former law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, as his nominee to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

While Democrats immediately launched a string of attacks, questioning Barrett’s faith, adopted children, and legal positions, GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee struck a positive tone, describing Barrett as a qualified originalist with a commitment to the Constitution, which she said she loved.

“Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition,”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said. “She is an outstanding #SupremeCourt nominee by President @realDonaldTrump”:

We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2020

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Barrett is “eminently qualified,” noting that she is “roundly revered in legal circles for her well-reasoned and deliberate decisions, as well as for her commitment to applying the law as written, regardless of outcome”:

NEW from @ChuckGrassley on #SCOTUS nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She is roundly revered in legal circles for her well-reasoned and deliberate decisions, as well as for her commitment to applying the law as written, regardless of outcome. She is eminently qualified.” pic.twitter.com/HHr0KKCteb — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) September 26, 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) praised Barrett’s status as both a “working mom of seven” and “accomplished legal scholar” and stressed that she deserves a “fair and honest confirmation process”:

My statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/E6wLnnkqBs — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) September 26, 2020

“She believes her duty isn’t to arbitrarily slop applesauce on stone tablets and declare new laws — her duty is to cloak her personal views under a black robe and to faithfully uphold the Constitution. That makes her a problem to rabid partisans, and an ally to the rule of law,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said:

Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal thinker and will be an excellent Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/e9NQJreV7h — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) September 26, 2020

More:

I look forward to supporting @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Read my full statement here 👇 pic.twitter.com/IZuyP3Yx4n — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 26, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump has nominated an impressive jurist in Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has real-world experience in the classroom and in the courtroom. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/LAPmaumE2h — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 26, 2020

This is a big moment for religious conservatives. For years we’ve been told to take a back seat in #SCOTUS nominations, but not any longer. @realDonaldTrump has chosen a nominee in #AmyConeyBarrett who religious conservatives can call one of their own — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2020

Today, President @realDonaldTrump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is an incredible, well-qualified judge who interprets the Constitution as written and she will protect the rights of all Americans. pic.twitter.com/EHAg9564pG — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) September 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett is an outstanding jurist and a committed constitutionalist. She is an excellent nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and I look forward to hearing her testimony before @senjudiciary. pic.twitter.com/uPOZKPr0On — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 26, 2020

Graham has since presented a timeline for the confirmation hearings, predicting that they will kick off October 12, just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

“October 12 — that would be 16 days for the nomination and 24 of the 42 Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days,” Graham said during a Saturday appearance on Fox News’s Justice.

“Kennedy — 14, Stevens — 10, Powell — 12, Rehnquist — 12, Blackmon — 14, Chief Justice Burger 11. So, 16 days from now, we will start the hearings on October 12. Monday will be introduction, opening statements, a statement by the nominee, Tuesday and Wednesday will be question days, and Thursday, we will begin the mark-up process,” the senator added.

Graham hopes Barrett will be out of the committee by October 26.

“That will allow us to follow the normal rules of the committee, and that would be up to Mitch McConnell what to do after that,” he said.