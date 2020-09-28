Michigan Poll: John James Leading Democrat Gary Peters

Michigan Senate Republican candidate John James is leading Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), according to a poll released on Monday.

A Trafalgar Group poll found that James leads Peters 47.3 to 47.2 percent, or by just .1 percent. The survey’s 2.95 percent margin of error makes the race for the Michigan Senate seat a dead heat.

Other recently released polls have had Peters leading James.

A Marist College poll released on Sunday found that Peters led James by five percent, whereas a Hart Research Associates poll released on September 25 found that Peters led James by eight points.

James recently challenged Peters to evaluate President Donald Trump’s incoming Supreme Court nominee on her “merits, not the basis of party politics.”

“Acting on a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court with 45 days until Election Day would further divide the Senate and our country — and voting is already underway or will soon begin, including in Michigan,” Peters said in September.

“Voters should have their voices heard, and there should not be a Supreme Court nomination until the next presidential term begins,” he added.

“On the current process, whenever a nominee is put forward, I call on Sen. Gary Peters to do something he has never done – fairly and honestly evaluate the nominee on his or her merits, not on the basis of party politics,” James said.

“It shouldn’t matter which political party is in the White House and I will have the same standard whether it’s a Republican or Democrat, because no one owns me,” James added.

“As your senator I will fairly and honestly evaluate every supreme court nominee, regardless of which political party nominates,” James said. “I will apply the same standard to every nominee, whether from a Republican or a Democrat President. This is what the people of Michigan expect.”

Trafalgar Group conducted the poll between September 23 and 25, contacting 1047 likely 2020 general election voters. The margin of error for the survey is 2.95 percent.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.