Portland Mugshots: 30 Arrested Following Saturday’s Protests

Authorities arrested 30 people on Saturday night in Portland after a relatively calm day of protests, despite dueling demonstrations which Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said were “free from serious violence.”
Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency prior to the expected dueling protests in the city on Saturday. Police Chief Lovell praised the “unified efforts of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police” in quelling the tensions and expressed hope that the peace would extend through the evening:
I’m pleased to say that through the unified efforts of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police, events earlier today were free from serious violence. Thanks to those who demonstrated peacefully. May that continue throughout the evening.
— Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) September 27, 2020
However, violent protests emerged after dark as demonstrators took to the streets, blocking an intersection near the Portland Police Bureau. Despite several warnings from authorities, many demonstrators refused to listen and threw projectiles at officers, including rocks, firecrackers, and ball bearings likely launched from slingshots.
Per the Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office:
At 10:29 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle associated with the demonstration in the area of SW 1st Avenue and SW Jefferson Street. A drone was seized from inside the vehicle.
Officers provided security during the traffic stop. As they began to disengage, many of the demonstrators moved back out into the lanes of travel. Officers again cleared the street. As they did this, officers were targeted by high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots. These projectiles had the potential to cause serious injury.
Authorities ultimately declared a riot shortly before midnight, but “few, if any, individuals followed the order,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that officers were “pelted with additional rocks and other dangerous objects” and “continued to make arrests.”
Thirty-people were arrested as a result. Across the board, charges include Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest:
Grace Dietzschold, 18, whom journalist Andy Ngo described as a “green-haired Portland lesbian activist,” is facing charges of Attempted Assault of a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment. She was released without bail:
Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged & released without bail:
John Colin Hacker, 36, of Portland https://t.co/WUN6yj4T36
Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Ore.: felony assault of an officer, felony riot & more https://t.co/JijKPMZa8P#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/f3rDohlK0U
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020
Others include:
Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged w/criminal offenses & released without bail:
Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota; he escaped from the police van but was caughthttps://t.co/roiPD3I5SK
Mark Joseph Franks, 28 https://t.co/re6dzCW0IT#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/jPBmLYej6d
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020
Arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest, charged w/offenses & released without bail:
Danny B. Leclaire, 27, of Seattle https://t.co/2eGhtl9OXk
Kristopher M. Davenport, 22: felony aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct & more https://t.co/i1Nsry1BX5 pic.twitter.com/0be92KnFUU
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020
Per the sheriff’s office:
Grace Dietzschold, 18, of Portland – Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Harassment
Dwon Knighten, 46, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Kalee Conklin, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Michael Smith, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Aubrey Danner, 33, of Gladstone, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Oregon – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Jordan Brokaw, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Chris Baltazar, 27, of Fontana, California – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Peter Werve, 44, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Kayla Degroot, 26, of Alberta, Canada – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Corina Rampola, 48, of Corvallis, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
Rachel Myles, 34, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Alexander Trevigne, Jr, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Danny Leclaire, 27, of Seattle, Washington – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree
John Doe 1, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
John Doe 2, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
Rachel McDonough, 27, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment
Kristopher Davenport, 22, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest
Omar Shafiq, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer
John Hacker, 36, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment
Mitchell Lindsay, 28, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Richard Singlestad, 26, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Nicholas Longoria, 23, of San Antonio, Texas – Robbery in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
Jackson Tudela, 24, unknown residence – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Ian Overcash, 18, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Two arrestees, Phillip Klein, 18, Matthew Klein, 24, were criminally cited, and authorities referred one minor to juvenile court.
