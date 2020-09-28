MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania — President Donald Trump received a warm welcome over the weekend in a Pennsylvania county that went for Hillary Clinton 2016, highlighting the importance his campaign is putting on the battleground state.

Hundreds of Trump supporters on Saturday packed onto rafters and around a stage set up at a hangar at the Harrisburg International Airport, located in Dauphin County, to hear Trump speak.

Some came as far as New York and some walked to the rally from their homes in Middletown, a borough of fewer than 10,000 people.

Some spent the night in the parking lot to be first in line.

Outside was a venue was a huge banner that read: “Asian Pacific Americans [heart] Trump.”

Tristin Goode, a financial analyst, drove to the rally with friends from her home in Somerset County, New Jersey. She told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “We need law and order; we can’t have this anarchy.” She added: Trump “cares about this country. He gave up a billionaire lifestyle with a supermodel wife because he saw this country needed to be saved.”

Evelyn Conahan, 74, a retired insurance salesperson from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, told the newspaper she was “thrilled” by Trump’s selection of Barrett. “He just wants what’s best for our country,” she said. “I pray for him every night. He’s being attacked from all sides.” People were still arriving an hour before the event was slated to start. There were fewer than a dozen protesters spotted outside the airport.

Even as a light rain began around 7:00 p.m. ET, the crowd’s enthusiasm was not dampened. People danced to the Village People’s “YMCA,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Phil Collin’s “In the Air Tonight,” and other favorites played by the campaign.

Campaign signs were passed out among the crowd, that read: “This is a peaceful protest,” “Peaceful Protester,” “Cops for Trump,” and “Fill that Seat.”

At one point, a black Trump supporter spotted a sign that said “Black Voices for Trump,” and yelled for people to pass it to him. After they did, he waved it over his head as other supporters laughed and cheered.

Two young black Trump supporters then approached him and asked if they could take a picture with his sign.

The crowd cheered and whistled as President Trump made his entrance to Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.”

Middletown is part of Dauphin County, one of the 11 counties in Pennsylvania that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump won 56 counties in Pennsylvania, however, and beat Clinton by less than one percentage of a point, 48.2 to 47.5, or around 40,000 votes.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won 2.4 percent of the vote in 2016 in Dauphin County. A recent poll showed that only one percent support the Libertarian Party candidate this year.

On the same day as Trump’s rally, the Biden campaign held a drive-up merchandise pick up event in Harrisburg, where supporters could pick up Biden signs.

It was the second time in a week that Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.