Several black Chicagoans are sounding off about Black Lives Matter in a short video documentary created by Rebel Pundit.

“Black Lives Matter is a fraud,” Mark Carter declared in the video, alongside images of rioting and burning property. “This is the media creating this picture, this face, this imaginary— like the Wizard of Oz.”

“Everybody’s going to try to connect themselves to a particular movement that appears to be taking charge,” Tio Hardiman said. Hardiman runs an organization called Violence Interrupters.

“Right now one of the biggest misconceptions in the media is that every time something’s organized, they flip it under the Black Lives Matter banner,” he said.

Carter blamed the media for the “young white college students” being involved and said the media is using the young people “to undermine the real black agenda to turn things around in the black community.”

“This so-called Black Lives Matter movement — they’re not in these communities. It’s all a hoax,” he said.

Vetress Boyce, another activist, said the organizations come into communities such as Chicago “as if they’re here to save our souls, but what they’re really doing is building their wealth off of the backs of poor people.”

Carter said issues are “never resolved because they were never meant to be resolved.”

The documentary then captures two long-time agitators on the front lines of protests in the city: Lisa Fithian and William Ayers.

Fithian was caught eight years ago by EAG News teaching radicalism to Chicago Teachers Union members:

“It’s not resolved by a candidate,” Ayers said in the piece released this week. “It’s resolved through an ongoing continuing struggle for social justice.”

“It’s only to keep up in confusion” and “dismantle the government,” Carter countered, adding it is the “same machine that has starved our communities.”

He said the organizations will “attach” themselves to issues such as police shootings, incarcerations, or reparations.

“After they’ve done their pimping, then they get back on the plane and go back where they’re from,” Carter said.

“They must be held accountable for using our children to try to cause upheaval, to cause more and more police shootings, to cause more disrespect that our children are starting to display for their parents and things because they’re being coached by these dangerous people,” he said.

“It’s not an authentic black movement,” Boyce said as the documentary concluded.

It was produced for ChooseFreedom.io.

