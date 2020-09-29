CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that his son Hunter Biden did not receive $3.5 million from the former Moscow mayor’s wife Yelena Baturina.

VERDICT: FALSE. Biden’s private equity firm received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Yelena Baturina, according to a Senate report.

During the first presidential debate, Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina, the widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzkkov.

Biden said that allegation was “totally discredited.”

However, according to a report released last week by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, bank records showed that Baturina wired $3.5 million to a bank account controlled by Rosemont Seneca Thornton as part of a “consultancy agreement” in early 2014.

Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, is a firm that Biden incorporated with his longtime business associate Devon Archer in May 2013.

Biden’s lawyer has argued that Biden was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, had no interest in it, and did not have a financial relationship with Baturina, according to the New York Times.

However, the lawyer did not respond to a question from the Times about whether Biden was paid by Rosemont Seneca Thornton or did consulting work for Baturina.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.