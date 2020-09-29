Joe Biden Attacks Trump: ‘You’re Not Going to Be Able to Shut Him Up’

Tensions soared quickly during the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening after Joe Biden (D) told moderator Chris Wallace that he is not going to be able to “shut” President Donald Trump up.

During a discussion on health care, President Trump told former Vice President Joe Biden that Biden would not have banned travel from China and Europe to combat the Chinese coronavirus as early as he did as Wallace attempted to take control of the conversation.

“You would have been much later, Joe,” Trump said as Wallace intervened with a “Mr. President.”

“You’re not going to be able to shut him up,” Biden said as Wallace continued to speak:

Joe Biden on Donald Trump as Chris Wallace tries to interject: “You’re not going to be able to shut him up.” Live updates: https://t.co/9XbFDwnwKw pic.twitter.com/8VlOPcONBn — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 30, 2020

Once again, Wallace established himself as the moderator and said, “We’re going to talk about COVID in the next segment.”

Wallace then handed the conversation to Biden, who said that the future of Roe v. Wade is at stake in this election.

Following that exchange, Biden told Trump to “shut up” again:

Biden takes the bait: “will you shut up man?” That’s a fail for him. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2020

"Would you shut up, man?" Joe Biden laments to President Trump, as the president interrupts him. "This is so unpresidential." — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2020