Joe Biden Lambasts Trump as ‘Worst President’ in America’s History

Joe Biden took a swipe at President Donald Trump at the first general election debate on Tuesday, alleging the incumbent is “the worst president” America’s history.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has made no effort to hide his disdain for the current commander-in-chief, made the remark during an especially heated moment at the debate over Trump’s income tax returns.

“Look, the tax code that put him in a position that he pays less tax than on the money that a school teacher makes … he says he’s smart because he can take advantage of the tax code, and he does take advantage of the tax code,” Biden said. “That’s why I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts and make sure we invest in the people that need help. People out there need help.”

While Biden was speaking, Trump interjected numerous times to question why the former vice president was “unable to do” what he is now promising over his more than 40-year career in public office. Biden responded by seeming to argue that Trump’s presence in the White House had made the need to “help people” stronger.

“Because you weren’t president, screwing things,” Biden said. “You’re the worst president America that has ever had.”

“You were a senator and a vice president. Let me just tell you, Joe, in 47 months, we’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years,” Trump responded.