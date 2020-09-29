Police made two dozen arrests late Monday night into early Tuesday morning following another violent demonstration in Portland, where protesters sprayed five officers with a chemical irritant and assaulted a Portland police sergeant.

Authorities responded to an unpermitted march on Monday night, observing activists equipped with shields, body armor, and helmets.

“The posture of the gathering suggested that it would become violent, as many such gatherings have been over the past 120-plus days,” the Portland Police Bureau reported.

Officers “moved into the park and seized numerous shields,” leading to some arrests. Authorities warned protesters to refrain from blocking traffic and informed them that the sidewalk in front of the Portland Police Bureau remained closed, to no avail. Protesters still attempted to block streets, prompting officer action, which was met with “violent resistance.”

“People threw rocks and other hard objects at them. A sergeant was punched in the face and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Five other officers were sprayed with some kind of chemical,” police said.

The violent action prompted officers to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly:

To those near N Lombard St and N Denver Ave, including near the Heavenly Donuts and the 7-11: This has been declared an unlawful assembly. You are ordered to disperse by traveling to the north on sidewalks. Disperse immediately. (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 29, 2020

Two dozen people were arrested, including Chris Khatami, 30, who faces charges of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree, and Aaron LaPointe-Aichison, 33, who faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and two counts of escaping in the third degree: