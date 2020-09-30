Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Wednesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. ET on the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian collusion.

Comey is expected to face a grilling from Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and other Republicans on the investigation’s predication and involvement by the Obama-Biden administration.

The Senate is investigating the FBI’s handling of the probe, alongside U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.