Mitt Romney: The Presidential Debate Was an ‘Embarrassment’

Sen. Mitt Romney(R-UT) speaks to reporters as he arrives for the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 21, 2020. - Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is organizing a "rigged" impeachment trial for Donald Trump and working "in concert" with …
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who has a complicated history with President Trump, described Tuesday’s presidential debate as an “embarrassment.”

“I thought it was an embarrassment last night, the debate,” Romney told reporters after the contest, which was dominated by crosstalk and interruptions from both the candidates and moderator Chris Wallace.

Other lawmakers expressed similar sentiments.

“I think there was so much that was just awful and over-the-top, including both of these men speaking over one another for 90 minutes,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said.

The senator reportedly would not clarify if she was still “struggling” to support the president:

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) referred to the spectacle as a “shit show,” while Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said it definitely “wasn’t a Lincoln-Douglas debate.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), an ally of the president, doubted the debate shifted opinions on either side of the aisle.

“I don’t think either side changed the fundamentals of the election,” he told Hugh Hewitt. “I think everyone who was with Trump at the beginning is still with him. I think everyone who was with Biden at the beginning is still with him.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has stated she would oppose confirming Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — officially Amy Coney Barrett —  prior to the presidential election, said it was “the least educational debate of any presidential debate I’ve ever seen”:

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has since announced that it will add “additional structure” to the future presidential debates to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” Such changes could include allowing moderators to cut off the mics of the candidates to prevent excessive interruptions.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.