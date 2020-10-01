Trump Beginning ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that his senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus, and he said that both he and the first lady tested for the disease.

“She tested positive. She’s a hard worker, a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot, but she tested positive and I just went out with a test … Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump said when he and White House aides were with the military service members and police officers, it was difficult to demand that they keep their distance.

“They come over to you. They want to hug you, they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them,” Trump said.

Trump said that he and the first lady were tested because they spend a lot of time with Hicks.

“I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she’s a very warm person with them. She knows there’s a risk, but she’s young,” Trump said.