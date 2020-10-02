Biden Campaign: ‘Hard to See’ Next Debate Happening After Trump Coronavirus Diagnosis

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: People sit and watch a broadcast of the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at The Abbey, with socially distanced outdoor seating, on September 29, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. The debate being held in Cleveland, Ohio is …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Kyle Olson

A Joe Biden campaign source is using President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis to cast doubt on the next presidential debate, scheduled nearly two weeks away.

Lisa Desjardins of PBS reported a “Biden senior source” said it is “hard to see that debate happening” between Trump and Biden on October 15.

After the raucous debate on Tuesday, several Democrats and Biden allies called on the cancellation of future contests:

“We don’t need another presidential debate,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) wrote on Twitter.

MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks argued that Trump’s debate methods meant there should not be any more opportunities for voters to see the candidates spar face-to-face over issues.

Echoing former George W. Bush staffer-turned-MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Wine Banks said, “Trump abused the process and that future moderators need to have a plan to stop it.”

That included silencing Trump when he attempts to engage his opponent, or “cancel future debates.”

Pittsburgh sports journalist and self-described “comedian” Gene Collier said, “there was no point to this debate because there is no point in asking Donald Trump a question. He thinks things are true because he says them, and thinks any truth he doesn’t like is fake.”

“Cancel the remaining debates now.

Former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry also argued future debates should be canceled.

The debates are now a danger to public safety and a direct threat to Black life,” she said.

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place October 15 in Miami.

