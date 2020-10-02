Democrat Nancy Goroff Called Police ‘Dangerous,’ Refused to Condemn Rioting, Violence Against Police

New York first congressional district Democrat candidate Nancy Goroff once called police “dangerous,” refused to condemn violence against police, and has donated more than $500,000 to leftist politicians and activist groups.

Goroff, who hopes to unseat Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) during the 2020 congressional elections, has a history of leftist radicalism and hatred of the police.

Goroff told supporters in August law enforcement is “dangerous.” She said, “We have to build up our social safety net to make sure we are addressing all of those issues [of criminal justice inequalities]. Those are underlying problems of what makes the police so damaging or dangerous for people of color in so many instances.”

The Suffolk County, New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) also noted in July that she denied holding a sign calling to defund the police. She told the Suffolk PBA that she does not support raiding law enforcement budgets to fund social programs.

However, during the meeting, she reportedly refused to condemn the rioting, looting, and violence against police.

In response, she said, “I don’t see rioting in my district.”

“We think it’s very important people who live in her district, but work and travel in NYC know the truth about where Nancy Goroff stands,” the Suffolk PBA wrote in her response to their meeting with Goroff.

Goroff also called for “experts” to be dispatched to solve issues that law enforcement would typically handle.

Further, when asked in September whether she would support federal funds to help local law enforcement in Long Island, New York, eliminate the MS-13 gang problem in the area, she said, “That would depend.”

Goroff also has donated over $500,000 to various leftist Democrats and advocacy groups over the last 20 years. She has also served on the national advisory board of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a pro-climate change group.

The Union of Concerned Scientists has strongly lobbied to enact the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) Green New Deal climate change plan.

So proud to be a member of the National Advisory Board of @UCSUSA on its 50th anniversary! https://t.co/kzJT1wqnX3 — Nancy Goroff for Congress (@ngoroff) March 1, 2019

The Union of Concerned Scientists wrote in February:

The United States must enact swift, aggressive and comprehensive policies to help us achieve the carbon reductions needed to curtail global climate change, while protecting and prioritizing communities most vulnerable to impacts from a changing climate and ensuring that all people in America benefit from a transition to a low-carbon economy.

Goroff also supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) $3 trillion, 1,815-page HEROES Act. Along with providing relief for the coronavirus pandemic, the bill contains several leftist carveouts, including allowing felons and illegal aliens to be freed from prison.

Goroff’s radical policies led to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) to unveil an ad on Thursday, denouncing the New York Democrat’s progressivism.

