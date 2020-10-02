Donald Trump Added to List of Coronavirus-Infected World Leaders

The announcement early Friday morning U.S. President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus means he joins a short list of other world leaders who have also been infected.

BORIS JOHNSON

The British prime minister was the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19. He was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in Westminster in the first week of April, as Breitbart London reported. Johnson was given oxygen at one stage but did not need a ventilator, officials said. He later thanked National Health Service staff for saving his life when his treatment could have “gone either way.”

Prince Charles, the first in line for the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive in March. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but did not have the virus. The prince recovered fully after going into isolation and has now resumed official duties.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Self-Isolating https://t.co/f5dJEfrvc2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 27, 2020

JAIR BOLSONARO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7, as Breitbart News reported. He self-isolated and returned to his duties by the end of the month.

JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ

The Honduras president tested positive in mid-June and a day later was briefly hospitalized with pneumonia. Hernández’s wife, Ana García de Hernández, also tested positive. Both went on to make a full recovery.

ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI

The Guatemalan president confirmed a diagnosis for the virus in September. “My symptoms are very mild. Up to now, I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” the president said during a televised address. “I don’t have a fever, I have a bit of a cough.” He said he’d be working from home.

JEANINE ANEZ

The virus drove the Bolivian interim president into isolation in July. “I feel good, I feel strong,” she wrote on her Twitter account. Three Cabinet ministers in the Áñez administration also tested positive for the virus, including Health Minister Eidy Roca and Presidency Minister Yerko Nuñez, who was hospitalized.

LUIS ABINADER

The newly elected president of the Dominican Republic contracted and recovered from COVID-19 during his campaign. He spent weeks in isolation before the country’s July election.

PRINCE ALBERT II of MONACO

It was confirmed the province’s head of state had contracted the virus in mid-March, but medical practitioners said he was fully cured by 1 April.

MICHEL BARNIER

The E.U’.s chief Brexit negotiator tested positive on 19 March, when talks between Brussels and London had already been postponed due to the spread of the virus. He returned to his post just under a month later.

AP contributed to this report