Former Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama Staffer Wishes Death on Trump: ‘I Hope He Dies’

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on October 1, 2020, that he was optimistic about a rapid …
Hannah Bleau

Zara Rahim, a former staffer for both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, wished death on the president following President Trump’s positive coronavirus test results.

“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the last four years, but I hope he dies,” Rahim wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. Her account is also locked:

She reportedly followed up with a tweet reading, “I feel free.”

Rahim served as a former national spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and worked in the Office of Digital Strategy for former President Obama.

The former Clinton spokeswoman’s dark wish drew several sharp reactions on Twitter. Piers Morgan called her remark both “shocking” and “shameful,” while others said Democrats are “proving they’re the party of hate”:

Both Trump and the first lady are experiencing “mild symptoms” but are in “good spirits.” On Friday, Melania Trump thanked supporters for their prayers and said that she is “feeling good” overall.

Rahim is hardly the only blue check-mark on Twitter to share ill-wishes toward the president and his family:

