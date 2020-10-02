Zara Rahim, a former staffer for both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, wished death on the president following President Trump’s positive coronavirus test results.

“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the last four years, but I hope he dies,” Rahim wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. Her account is also locked:

She reportedly followed up with a tweet reading, “I feel free.”

Rahim served as a former national spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and worked in the Office of Digital Strategy for former President Obama.

The former Clinton spokeswoman’s dark wish drew several sharp reactions on Twitter. Piers Morgan called her remark both “shocking” and “shameful,” while others said Democrats are “proving they’re the party of hate”:

Shocking & shameful.

This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim – former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/FKYGGPfWf9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted "I hope he dies". pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

From the "they go low, we go high crowd…" Former National Spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign & Obama White House staffer Zara Rahim calls for President Trump's death. pic.twitter.com/d1eVwLKQFt — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) October 2, 2020

Hillary Clinton's campaign spokeswoman Zara Rahim posted this vile tweet about President Trump's coronavirus: "I hope he dies." But @HillaryClinton hasn't even bothered to condemn it. Democrats are proving they're the party of hate.https://t.co/N9W9PY2bN2 pic.twitter.com/JUwDD87ySl — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 2, 2020

Both Trump and the first lady are experiencing “mild symptoms” but are in “good spirits.” On Friday, Melania Trump thanked supporters for their prayers and said that she is “feeling good” overall.

Rahim is hardly the only blue check-mark on Twitter to share ill-wishes toward the president and his family:

PLS DIE PLS DIE PLS DIE https://t.co/xolkdnZSpX — nedarb (@NEDARBNAGROM) October 2, 2020

time to die please — chastity (@chastitysongs) October 2, 2020

No, but seriously, I hope he dies. — Goldy ☂️ (@GoldyHA) October 2, 2020

I hope they die! — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) October 2, 2020

No I’m not. I hope they both die. — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) October 2, 2020